I PRONG
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "Zero Days
" il prossimo 28 luglio su etichetta Steamhammer/SPV
.
Il disco è stato prodotto ancora una volta dal leader Tommy Victor
, coadiuvato da Chris Collier
.
I must say a lot of effort was put into this new 'Zero Days' recording. From the minute I would get off tour, I would consolidate ideas from the road and form new ones. Again the focus was on creating good songs. We wanted this record to be modern as well as holding justice to all the previous releases. Again, and maybe even more than normally, I went crazy meticulous with the lyrics. I had built up a lot to say and I wanted to articulate them in the most intelligent way possible.I firmly believe the mission was accomplished all around.
We are really pleased with the performances on this record as well. It's a solid outing. We have the anthems, the bangers, the thrashers, the grooves, everything that makes up a PRONG record. It's definitely a record to listen to start to finish!!
Ecco le tracklist del vari formati dell'opera:01. However It May End (3:36)
02. Zero Days (3:35)
03. Off The Grid (3:18)
04. Divide And Conquer (3:16)
05. Forced Into Tolerance (3:16)
06. Interbeing (3:50)
07. Blood Out Of Stone (4:12)
08. Operation Of The Moral Law (3:30)
09. The Whispers (3:19)
10. Self Righteous Indignation (4:13)
11. Rulers Of The Collective (3:01)
12. Compulsive Future Projection (3:10)
13. Wasting Of The Dawn (4:39)
14. Reasons To Be Fearful (3:31) (bonus track)
2LP:
Side 1
01. However It May End
02. Zero Days
03. Off The Grid
Side 2
01. Divide And Conquer
02. Forced Into Tolerance
03. Interbeing
Side 3
01. Blood Out Of Stone
02. Operation Of The Moral Law
03. The Whispers
Side 4
01. Self Righteous Indignation
02. Rulers Of The Collective
03. Compulsive Future Projection
04. Wasting Of The Dawn