Entirety, disponibile in streaming il secondo brano "Bearers Of Pain" estratto dal nuovo album

Immagine Disponibile a questo link "Bearers of Pain", il secondo brano estratto dall'album "Eternal Fire" uscito per la label americana Razed Soul Productions nel febbraio di quest'anno.

Other Link:
https://soundcloud.com/davide-macchi-3/bearers-of-pain
http://ominous-domain.com/shop/product_info.php?products_id=10274

ETERNAL FIRE TRACKLIST:
1. Death to Worship – music by Dave & Vittorio Sabelli VK; lyrics by Skarn
2. Eternal Fire – music by Dave; lyrics by Vittorio Sabelli VK
3. Over a white desert – music by Vittorio Sabelli ; lyrics by Skarn
4. Bearers of pain – music by Dave; lyrics by Skarn
5. Nyarlathotep – music & lyrics by Vittorio Sabelli VK
6. Ancient Art – music by Dave; lyrics by Vittorio Sabelli VK
7. La promenade des Anglais(Instrum.) – music by Vittorio Sabelli VK

Pubblicata il: 19 maggio 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
