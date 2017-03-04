Disponibile a questo link
"Bearers of Pain
", il secondo brano estratto dall'album "Eternal Fire
" uscito per la label americana Razed Soul Productions
nel febbraio di quest'anno.
Other Link:https://soundcloud.com/davide-macchi-3/bearers-of-painhttp://ominous-domain.com/shop/product_info.php?products_id=10274
ETERNAL FIRE TRACKLIST:1. Death to Worship – music by Dave & Vittorio Sabelli VK; lyrics by Skarn
2. Eternal Fire – music by Dave; lyrics by Vittorio Sabelli VK
3. Over a white desert – music by Vittorio Sabelli ; lyrics by Skarn
4. Bearers of pain – music by Dave; lyrics by Skarn
5. Nyarlathotep – music & lyrics by Vittorio Sabelli VK
6. Ancient Art – music by Dave; lyrics by Vittorio Sabelli VK
7. La promenade des Anglais(Instrum.) – music by Vittorio Sabelli VK