Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Integrity, i dettagli del nuovo album "Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume"

Immagine Il nuovo album degli INTEGRITY si intitolerà "Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 14 luglio su etichetta Relapse Records.

Il disco è stato registrato presso i Developing Nations Studio e masterizzato da Brad Boatright.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera, seguita dal videoclip di "I Am The Spell":

1. Fallen To Destroy
2. Blood Sermon
3. Hymn For The Children of the Black Flame
4. I Am The Spell
5. Die With Your Boots On
6. Serpent of the Crossroads
7. Unholy Salvation of Sabbatai Zevi
8. 7 Reece Mews
9. Burning Beneath the Devils Cross
10. String Up My Teeth
11. Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume
12. Viselle De Drac (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)
13. Entartete Kunst (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)
14. Deathly Fighter (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)
15. The Perfect Silence (Digital Bonus Track)





Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 18 maggio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Overtorture
At the end the dead await
12.99 € / CD (Digipak)
Copertina
Saxon
Heavy Metal Thunder - The Movie
17.99 € / Disco Blu-Ray
Copertina
Chevirex
Binary Watch
24.99 € / Orologio da polso (marrone)
Copertina
Ultime notizie
18 maggio 2017
04 marzo 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading