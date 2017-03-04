Il nuovo album degli INTEGRITY
si intitolerà "Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 14 luglio su etichetta Relapse Records
.
Il disco è stato registrato presso i Developing Nations Studio
e masterizzato da Brad Boatright
.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera, seguita dal videoclip di "I Am The Spell
":1. Fallen To Destroy
2. Blood Sermon
3. Hymn For The Children of the Black Flame
4. I Am The Spell
5. Die With Your Boots On
6. Serpent of the Crossroads
7. Unholy Salvation of Sabbatai Zevi
8. 7 Reece Mews
9. Burning Beneath the Devils Cross
10. String Up My Teeth
11. Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume
12. Viselle De Drac (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)
13. Entartete Kunst (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)
14. Deathly Fighter (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)
15. The Perfect Silence (Digital Bonus Track)