Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Textures, si sciolgono

Tramite il seguente comunicato i TEXTURES hanno annunciato il proprio scioglimento, seguito da un tour d'addio.
Ladies and gentlemen, there is no easy way to say this, so here it is: TEXTURES comes to an end.

Personal motives have led to this decision and it has not been made in haste. These personal reasons made it harder to be the productive band TEXTURES always has been in the past and which this band needs to be. Without this dedication, TEXTURES would merely be a shell of what it used to be.

Break-ups are never easy and always bring difficulties. Unfortunately, we have to announce that our anticipated sixth album, 'Genotype', will not be released and so there will be no double album. At least not for the coming years...

The breakup of TEXTURES doesn't mean that there is any hardship within the band. We still have a strong connection with current and former members and this decision won't lead to any tensions whatsoever. Furthermore, the individual band members will continue to make music and pursue new musical endeavours. Keep your eyes and ears open...

Thanks to all the friends, fellow musicians and other colleagues we have had the pleasure to meet along the way. And, of course, special thanks to all the fans who have supported us throughout the years. It is your dedication, appreciation and continued presence at our shows all over the world that made this journey one to remember for a lifetime. We hope to see you all very soon on our farewell tour.



Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Avatar Inserito il 18 maggio 2017 alle 22:23

Quando sono stati accolti alla Nuclear Blast e modificato la line up hanno messo in moto la loro lenta agonia... Hanno iniziato a perdere quella deliziosa "pazzia musicale" che li contraddistingueva nei primi due album, scintillando nel capolavoro che è Drawing Circles.
Avatar Inserito il 18 maggio 2017 alle 19:59

motivi personali??
Avatar Inserito il 18 maggio 2017 alle 18:24

Davvero un peccato...

Leggi la discussione completa

Pubblicata il: 18 maggio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Heideroosjes, De
23 Years
21.99 € / Copertina rigida (Copertina Rigida)
Copertina
Converse
Photo Flag
29.99 € / T-Shirt (borgogna, 50% poliestere, 37% cotone, 13% viscosa)
Copertina
Antimatter
Fear of a unique identity
18.99 € / CD (Digipak)
Copertina
Urban Classics
Sweat Jumpsuit
69.99 € / Tuta (nero, 63% cotone, 37% poliestere)
Ultime notizie
18 maggio 2017
04 marzo 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
18 maggio 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading