Dissonance Festival 2017, tutte le novità

Immagine Versus Music Project e Krampus MGMT sono orgogliosi di annunciare l'aggiunta alla line up del Dissonance Festival 2017 di The HAARP Machine, Here Comes The Kraken, Novelists ed Exist Immortal. E' inoltre stato annunciato che nella giornata del 2 Luglio, si terrà in una location separata e a poca distanza dall'area del festival un matinee che avrà come ospiti gli americani Full Of Hell e altre band italiane. Di seguito il programma aggiornato del festival:

JULY 1ST:
The|HAARP|Machine (UK - Sumerian Records) Exclusive EU show
Here Comes The Kraken (MEX - 666mx)
Novelists (FRA - Arising Empire)
The Royal (NED - Long Branch Records)
+many more TBA

+PPMP - Pop Punk Mosh Party aftershow

JULY 2ND:
Northlane (AUS - UNFD Records)
Oceans Ate Alaska (UK - Fearless Records)
Napoleon (UK - Basick Records)
Exist Immortal (UK - Primordial Records)
+many more TBA

+A Dissonant Mainee w/ Full Of Hell and more TBA

Evento Facebook
Biglietti disponibili su: http://dissonancefestival.bigcartel.com/

TICKET DAY 1: 15€ presale / 18€ at doors
TICKET DAY 2: 25€ presale / 28€ at doors
2 DAYS TICKET: 40€ presale / 45€ at doors

Pubblicata il: 16 maggio 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
