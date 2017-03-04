Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Broken Hope, disponibile il video di "Mutilated and Assimilated"


Immagine


La death metal band statunitense Broken Hope ha reso disponibile il lyric video del brano "Mutilated and Assimilated", traccia inedita contenuta nell'album omonimo in uscita il prossimo 23 giugno per Century Media Records.



Di seguito i dettagli della release:

01. The Meek Shall Inherit Shit
02. The Bunker
03. Mutilated And Assimilated
04. Outback Incest Clan
05. Malicious Meatholes
06. Blast Frozen
07. The Necropants
08. The Carrion Eaters
09. Russian Sleep Experiment
10. Hell’s Handpuppets
11. Beneath Antarctic Ice
12. Swamped-In Gorehog

Immagine

Pubblicata il: 15 maggio 2017
