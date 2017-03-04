Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Symphonic Death Metal "Zornheim" rivelata cover e track list del debut Album

La Swedish symphonic extreme metal band degli Zornheym ha ultimato il proprio debut album ed è pronta al rilascio il 15 di Settembre, via Non Serviam Records (Season of Mist).
L'album dovrebbe essere un concept sul viaggio all'interno della mente criminale ove, come dicono loro, “ Hatred Dwells and Darkness Reigns”, che è anche il tiolo del lavoro

Questa la Track - List:
1. The Opposed

2. Subjugation of the Cellist

3. A Silent God

4. Prologue to a Hypnosis

5. Trifecta of Horrors

6. ...and the Darkness Came Swiftly

7. Whom the Night Brings…

8. Decessit Vita Patris

9. Hestia

Sotto potete ammirare la suggestiva copertina



Immagine

Pubblicata il: 12 maggio 2017
Fonte: comunicato stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Marco 'Metalfreak' Pezza
