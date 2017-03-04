La Swedish symphonic extreme metal band degli Zornheym
ha ultimato il proprio debut album ed è pronta al rilascio il 15 di Settembre, via Non Serviam Records (Season of Mist).
L'album dovrebbe essere un concept sul viaggio all'interno della mente criminale ove, come dicono loro, “ Hatred Dwells and Darkness Reigns”
, che è anche il tiolo del lavoro
Questa la Track - List:
1. The Opposed
2. Subjugation of the Cellist
3. A Silent God
4. Prologue to a Hypnosis
5. Trifecta of Horrors
6. ...and the Darkness Came Swiftly
7. Whom the Night Brings…
8. Decessit Vita Patris
9. Hestia
Sotto potete ammirare la suggestiva copertina