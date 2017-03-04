I CELLAR DARLING
degli ex-membri degli ELUVEITIE Anna Murphy
, Ivo Henzi
e Merlin Sutter
, pubblicheranno il loro album di debutto "This Is The Sound
" il prossimo 30 giugno su etichetta Nuclear Blast Records
.
Il disco è stato registrato presso i New Sound Studio con il produttore Tommy Vetterli
e avrà la seguente tracklist:Avalanche
Black Moon
Challenge
Hullaballoo
Six Days
The Hermit
Water
Fire, Wind & Earth
Rebels
Under The Oak Tree...
...High Above These Crowns
Starcrusher
Hedonia
Redemption