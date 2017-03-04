Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Cellar Darling, i dettagli del nuovo album "This Is The Sound"

Immagine I CELLAR DARLING degli ex-membri degli ELUVEITIE Anna Murphy, Ivo Henzi e Merlin Sutter, pubblicheranno il loro album di debutto "This Is The Sound" il prossimo 30 giugno su etichetta Nuclear Blast Records.

Il disco è stato registrato presso i New Sound Studio con il produttore Tommy Vetterli e avrà la seguente tracklist:

Avalanche
Black Moon
Challenge
Hullaballoo
Six Days
The Hermit
Water
Fire, Wind & Earth
Rebels
Under The Oak Tree...
...High Above These Crowns
Starcrusher
Hedonia
Redemption


Pubblicata il: 08 maggio 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
