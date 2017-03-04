Il nuovo album dei MUNICIPAL WASTE
si intitolerà "Slime And Punishment
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 23 giugno su etichetta Nuclear Blast Records
con la seguente tracklist:01. Breathe Grease
02. Enjoy The Night
03. Dingy Situations
04. Shrednecks
05. Poison The Preacher
06. Bourbon Discipline
07. Parole Violators
08. Slime and Punishment
09. Amateur Sketch
10. Excessive Celebration
11. Low Tolerance
12. Under The Waste Command
13. Death Proof
14. Think Fast
Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "Amateur Sketch
":