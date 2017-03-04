Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Arcadea, ascolta la nuova "Infinite End"

Immagine Ecco a voi lo streaming di "Infinite End", il nuovo singolo degli ARCADEA, il side-project del batterista dei MASTODON Brann Dailor.

La band, completata da Core Atoms (ZRUDA) e Raheem Amlani (WITHERED), debutterà con l'album omonimo il prossimo 16 giugno su etichetta Relapse Records.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. Army Of Electrons
02. Gas Giant
03. Rings Of Saturn
04. Neptune Moons
05. Infinite End
06. Electromagnetic
07. Motion Of Planets
08. The Pull Of Invisible Strings
09. Through The Eye Of Pisces
10. Worlds Can Go On
11. Magnificent Facade





Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 29 aprile 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Black Sabbath
The vinyl collection 1970-1978
189.99 € / 10-LP Box (Cofanetto)
Copertina
O.S.T.
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
22.99 € / 2-CD (Ed. Speciale)
Copertina
Firewind
Breaking the silence
9.99 € / 2-CD (Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
9mm
Dem Teufel ein Gebet
9.99 € / CD (Ed. Limitata)
Ultime notizie
21 aprile 2017
04 marzo 2017
29 aprile 2017
29 aprile 2017
29 aprile 2017
29 aprile 2017
29 aprile 2017
29 aprile 2017
29 aprile 2017
29 aprile 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading