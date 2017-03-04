Ecco a voi lo streaming di "Infinite End
", il nuovo singolo degli ARCADEA
, il side-project del batterista dei MASTODON Brann Dailor
.
La band, completata da Core Atoms
(ZRUDA
) e Raheem Amlani
(WITHERED
), debutterà con l'album omonimo il prossimo 16 giugno su etichetta Relapse Records
.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. Army Of Electrons
02. Gas Giant
03. Rings Of Saturn
04. Neptune Moons
05. Infinite End
06. Electromagnetic
07. Motion Of Planets
08. The Pull Of Invisible Strings
09. Through The Eye Of Pisces
10. Worlds Can Go On
11. Magnificent Facade