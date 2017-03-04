Dopo "Seven Headed Whore
"', il brano rilasciato ieri, gli Iced Earth
presentano un nuovo pezzo dal loro prossimo "Incorruptible
", in uscita il 16 giugno via Century Media
, si tratta di "Raven Wing
".
"Incorruptible
" track listing:
01. Great Heathen Army (5:21)
02. Black Flag (4:56)
03. Raven Wing (6:25)
04. The Veil (4:47)
05. Seven Headed Whore (3:00)
06. The Relic (Part 1) (4:59)
07. Ghost Dance (Awaken The Ancestors) (6:35)
08. Brothers (4:45)
09. Defiance (4:08)
10. Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862) (9:30)