Iced Earth, Raven Wing è il nuovo pezzo disponibile da "Incorruptible"

Immagine Dopo "Seven Headed Whore"', il brano rilasciato ieri, gli Iced Earth presentano un nuovo pezzo dal loro prossimo "Incorruptible", in uscita il 16 giugno via Century Media, si tratta di "Raven Wing".




"Incorruptible" track listing:

01. Great Heathen Army (5:21)
02. Black Flag (4:56)
03. Raven Wing (6:25)
04. The Veil (4:47)
05. Seven Headed Whore (3:00)
06. The Relic (Part 1) (4:59)
07. Ghost Dance (Awaken The Ancestors) (6:35)
08. Brothers (4:45)
09. Defiance (4:08)
10. Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862) (9:30)

Pubblicata il: 29 aprile 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Francesco Frank Gozzi
