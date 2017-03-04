"Legendary Years
", il disco in cui i Rhapsody of Fire
ripropongono i loro classici, è ormai prossimo e proprio oggi la band ha pubblicato "When Demons Awake
", tratta da "Power of the Dragonflame
" (2002).
"Legendary Years
" uscirà il prossimo 26 maggio via AFM Records
.01. Dawn of Victory
02. Knightrider of Doom
03. Flames of Revenge
04. Beyond the Gates of Infinity
05. Land of Immortals
06. Emerald Sword
07. Legendary Tales
08. Dargor, Shadowlord of the Black Mountain
09. When Demons Awake
10. Wings of Destiny
11. Riding the Winds of Eternity
12. The Dark Tower of Abyss
13. Holy Thunderforce
14. Rain of a Thousand Flames Alex Staropoli - Keyboards, Harpsichord, Piano
Roberto De Micheli - Guitars
Alessandro Sala - Bass
Manuel Lotter - Drums
Giacomo Voli Vocals