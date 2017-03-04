Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Rhapsody of Fire, ascolta "When Demons Awake" con Giacomo Voli alla voce

"Legendary Years", il disco in cui i Rhapsody of Fire ripropongono i loro classici, è ormai prossimo e proprio oggi la band ha pubblicato "When Demons Awake", tratta da "Power of the Dragonflame" (2002).

"Legendary Years" uscirà il prossimo 26 maggio via AFM Records.


01. Dawn of Victory
02. Knightrider of Doom
03. Flames of Revenge
04. Beyond the Gates of Infinity
05. Land of Immortals
06. Emerald Sword
07. Legendary Tales
08. Dargor, Shadowlord of the Black Mountain
09. When Demons Awake
10. Wings of Destiny
11. Riding the Winds of Eternity
12. The Dark Tower of Abyss
13. Holy Thunderforce
14. Rain of a Thousand Flames

Immagine



Alex Staropoli - Keyboards, Harpsichord, Piano
Roberto De Micheli - Guitars
Alessandro Sala - Bass
Manuel Lotter - Drums
Giacomo Voli Vocals

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 28 aprile 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
