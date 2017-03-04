Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Iced Earth, lyric video dal nuovo album "Incorruptible"

Lyric video per i redivivi ICED EARTH!

"Seven Headed Whore" è il brano scelto dal nuovo album, "Incorruptible", che uscirà il 16 giugno via Century Media.
La cover è realizzata da David Newman-Stump dei Skeleton Crew Tattooe Roy Young.



"Incorruptible" track listing:

01. Great Heathen Army (5:21)
02. Black Flag (4:56)
03. Raven Wing (6:25)
04. The Veil (4:47)
05. Seven Headed Whore (3:00)
06. The Relic (Part 1) (4:59)
07. Ghost Dance (Awaken The Ancestors) (6:35)
08. Brothers (4:45)
09. Defiance (4:08)
10. Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862) (9:30)

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Avatar Inserito il 28 aprile 2017 alle 20:52

mah...^2
Avatar Inserito il 28 aprile 2017 alle 15:46

Mah... tanto incazzatiella quanto piatta. Speriam bene.

Pubblicata il: 28 aprile 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
