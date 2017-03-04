Lyric video per i redivivi ICED EARTH
!
"Seven Headed Whore
" è il brano scelto dal nuovo album, "Incorruptible
", che uscirà il 16 giugno via Century Media
.
La cover è realizzata da David Newman-Stump dei Skeleton Crew Tattooe Roy Young.
"Incorruptible" track listing:01. Great Heathen Army (5:21)
02. Black Flag (4:56)
03. Raven Wing (6:25)
04. The Veil (4:47)
05. Seven Headed Whore (3:00)
06. The Relic (Part 1) (4:59)
07. Ghost Dance (Awaken The Ancestors) (6:35)
08. Brothers (4:45)
09. Defiance (4:08)
10. Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862) (9:30)