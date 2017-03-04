E' finalmente in uscita il tanto atteso ( ed anticipato ) videogioco dei Motorhead.
Giocando nei panni di Victor Vran, la Wired Productions ha lavorato con lo sviluppatore Haemimont Games per creare "Through the Ages"
, the game.
In uscita il 30 maggio, il gioco vede Lemmy Kilmister
rappresentato all'interno del gioco con tanto di immaginario dei Motorhead al seguito, basti dare una occhiata agli highlights:
“rescue the lifeless Snaggletooth
,”
“call in the Bomber
,”
“unleash the Ironfist
” e “stand up against the Queen of the Damned
.”
"Through the Ages
" è un viaggio selvaggio nei miti della "loudest band in the world" attraverso epiche battaglie su 3 livelli:
Enter the World of Wars
The Weird West
Tthe Dark Ages.
I formati del gioco saranno per PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Windows PC.