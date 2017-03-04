Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Motorhead: in uscita il game "Through The Ages"

E' finalmente in uscita il tanto atteso ( ed anticipato ) videogioco dei Motorhead.
Giocando nei panni di Victor Vran, la Wired Productions ha lavorato con lo sviluppatore Haemimont Games per creare "Through the Ages", the game.

In uscita il 30 maggio, il gioco vede Lemmy Kilmister rappresentato all'interno del gioco con tanto di immaginario dei Motorhead al seguito, basti dare una occhiata agli highlights:
“rescue the lifeless Snaggletooth,”
“call in the Bomber,”
“unleash the Ironfist” e “stand up against the Queen of the Damned.”

"Through the Ages" è un viaggio selvaggio nei miti della "loudest band in the world" attraverso epiche battaglie su 3 livelli:
Enter the World of Wars
The Weird West
Tthe Dark Ages.

I formati del gioco saranno per PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Windows PC.





Pubblicata il: 28 aprile 2017
Marco "Metalfreak" Pezza
