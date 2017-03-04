E' finalmente in uscita il tanto atteso ( ed anticipato ) videogioco deiGiocando nei panni di Victor Vran, la Wired Productions ha lavorato con lo sviluppatore Haemimont Games per creare ", the game.In uscita il 30 maggio, il gioco vederappresentato all'interno del gioco con tanto di immaginario dei Motorhead al seguito, basti dare una occhiata agli highlights:“rescue the lifeless,”“call in the,”“unleash the” e “stand up against the.”" è un viaggio selvaggio nei miti della "loudest band in the world" attraverso epiche battaglie su 3 livelli:Enter the World of WarsThe Weird WestTthe Dark Ages.I formati del gioco saranno per PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Windows PC.