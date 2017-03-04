Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Between The Buried And Me, guarda il video di "Turn On The Darkness" da “Coma Ecliptic Live”

Come già anticipato, i Between The Buried And Me pubblicheranno il live album “Coma Ecliptic Live”in formato DVD e Blu-ray il prossimo 28 aprile via Metal Blade Records.
Di seguito potete gustarvi il primo estratto, ovvero il video della performance di "Turn On The Darkness".



La tracklist:
01. Node
02. The Coma Machine
03. Dim Ignition
04. Famine Wolf
05. King Redeem / Queen Serene
06. Turn on the Darkness
07. The Ectopic Stroll
08. Rapid Calm
09. Memory Palace
10. Option Oblivion
11. Life in Velvet


24 aprile 2017
Alessandra Dalmari
