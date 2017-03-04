Come già anticipato, i Between The Buried And Me
pubblicheranno il live album “Coma Ecliptic Live
”in formato DVD e Blu-ray il prossimo 28 aprile
via Metal Blade Records
.
Di seguito potete gustarvi il primo estratto, ovvero il video della performance di "Turn On The Darkness
".
La tracklist:01. Node
02. The Coma Machine
03. Dim Ignition
04. Famine Wolf
05. King Redeem / Queen Serene
06. Turn on the Darkness
07. The Ectopic Stroll
08. Rapid Calm
09. Memory Palace
10. Option Oblivion
11. Life in Velvet