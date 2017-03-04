Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

DGM, guarda il live video di “Ghosts Of Insanity” da “Passing Stages”

I DGM hanno pubblicato il live video di “Ghosts Of Insanity”, primo estratto dal nuovo live album “Passing Stages”, in uscita il prossimo 2 giugno via Frontiers Music Srl.
Il disco comprende i live al Frontiers Metal Festival 2016 e al ProgPower Festival 2014 di Atlanta.
Di seguito il video e la tracklist



CD1:

“The Secret Part 1”
“The Secret Part 2”
“Animal”
“The Passage”
“Reason”
“Daydreamer”
“Disguise”
“Fallen”
“Ghosts Of Insanity”
“Hereafter”

CD2:

“Void”
“Reason”
“No Looking Back”
“Universe”
“Numb”
“In A Movie”
“Repay”
“Heartache”
“Enhancement”
“Chaos”
“Trust”
“Brand New Blood”


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 20 aprile 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandra Dalmari
