I DGM
hanno pubblicato il live video di “Ghosts Of Insanity
”, primo estratto dal nuovo live album “Passing Stages
”, in uscita il prossimo 2 giugno
via Frontiers Music Srl
.
Il disco comprende i live al Frontiers Metal Festival 2016
e al ProgPower Festival 2014
di Atlanta.
Di seguito il video e la tracklistCD1
:“The Secret Part 1”
“The Secret Part 2”
“Animal”
“The Passage”
“Reason”
“Daydreamer”
“Disguise”
“Fallen”
“Ghosts Of Insanity”
“Hereafter”
CD2
:“Void”
“Reason”
“No Looking Back”
“Universe”
“Numb”
“In A Movie”
“Repay”
“Heartache”
“Enhancement”
“Chaos”
“Trust”
“Brand New Blood”