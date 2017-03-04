Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Broken Hope, i dettagli del nuovo album "Mutilated And Assimilated"

Immagine Il nuovo album dei BROKEN HOPE si intitolerà "Mutilated And Assimilated" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 23 giugno su etichetta Century Media Records.

Il disco è stato prodotto da Scott Creekmore.

Eccone la tracklist:

01. The Meek Shall Inherit Shit (02:48)
02. The Bunker (03:28)
03. Mutilated And Assimilated (03:31)
04. Outback Incest Clan (02:31)
05. Malicious Meatholes (03:50)
06. Blast Frozen (01:58)
07. The Necropants (03:14)
08. The Carrion Eaters (03:07)
09. Russian Sleep Experiment (03:15)
10. Hell’s Handpuppets (02:48)
11. Beneath Antarctic Ice (01:25)
12. Swamped-In Gorehog (06:21)


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 19 aprile 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Copertina
Nektar
A spoonful of time
18.99 € / CD
Copertina
Iron Maiden
Piece of mind
22.99 € / LP (Ed. Limitata, Picture)
Copertina
Sick Of It All
Nonstop
13.99 € / CD (Ristampa)
Ultime notizie
04 marzo 2017
19 aprile 2017
19 aprile 2017
19 aprile 2017
19 aprile 2017
19 aprile 2017
19 aprile 2017
19 aprile 2017
19 aprile 2017
19 aprile 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading