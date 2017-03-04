Il nuovo album dei BROKEN HOPE
si intitolerà "Mutilated And Assimilated
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 23 giugno su etichetta Century Media Records
.
Il disco è stato prodotto da Scott Creekmore
.
Eccone la tracklist:01. The Meek Shall Inherit Shit (02:48)
02. The Bunker (03:28)
03. Mutilated And Assimilated (03:31)
04. Outback Incest Clan (02:31)
05. Malicious Meatholes (03:50)
06. Blast Frozen (01:58)
07. The Necropants (03:14)
08. The Carrion Eaters (03:07)
09. Russian Sleep Experiment (03:15)
10. Hell’s Handpuppets (02:48)
11. Beneath Antarctic Ice (01:25)
12. Swamped-In Gorehog (06:21)