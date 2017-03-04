Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Suffocation, i dettagli del nuovo album "...Of The Dark Light"

Immagine Il nuovo album dei SUFFOCATION si intitolerà "...Of The Dark Light" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 9 giugno su etichetta Nuclear Blast Records.

Il disco segna il debutto in studio con la band dell'ex-chitarrista dei PYREXIA Charlie Errigo e del batterista Eric Morotti (KILLITOROUS, BLIND WITNESS).

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. Clarity Through Deprivation
02. The Warmth Within The Dark
03. Your Last Breaths
04. Return To The Abyss
05. The Violation
06. Of The Dark Light
07. Some Things Should Be Left Alone
08. Caught Between Two Worlds
09. Epitaph Of The Credulous


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 13 aprile 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
