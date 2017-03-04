I DGM
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo live album "Passing Stages
", il prossimo 2 giugno su etichetta Frontiers Music Srl
.
Il disco immortala gli show della band al Frontiers Metal Festival 2016
e al ProgPower Festival 2014
di Atlanta. Eccone la tracklist:CD1:
01. The Secret Part 1
02. The Secret Part 2
03. Animal
04. The Passage
05. Reason
06. Daydreamer
07. Disguise
08. Fallen
09. Ghosts Of Insanity
10. Hereafter
CD2:
01. Void
02. Reason
03. No Looking Back
04. Universe
05. Numb
06. In A Movie
07. Repay
08. Heartache
09. Enhancement
10. Chaos
11. Trust
12. Brand New Blood
DVD/Blu-Ray:
