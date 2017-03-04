Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Airbourne, cambio di chitarrista

Gli AIRBOURNE si sono separati dal chitarrista David Roads e lo hanno sostituito con Harri Harrison (PALACE OF THE KING).
David Roads has decided to leave the band to work in his family business. As the old saying goes, 'You can take the boy out of the farm, but you can't take the farm out of the boy.' We say, good on ya mate, well played and good luck!

Now to the future, and it's all guns blazing foot to the floor! Introducing you to our new AIRBOURNE brother, he's our longtime staunch mate Harri 'The Riff Doctor' Harrison. Possessing a gifted rock 'n' roll right-hand motor, he already 'fits in like a well-greased piston into a V8' and we are all pumped to be bringing his powerful locomotive-like rhythm with us to rock the summer festivals!



Immagine

Pubblicata il: 07 aprile 2017
