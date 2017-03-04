THE FERRYMEN
è il nome del nuovo progetto del chitarrista Magnus Karlsson
(MAGNUS KARLSSON'S FREE FALL
, PRIMAL FEAR
), del cantante Ronnie Romero
(LORDS OF BLACK
, RAINBOW
) e del batterista Mike Terrana
(TARJA
, RAGE
, AXEL RUDI PELL
, VISION DIVINE
).
La band debutterà con l'album omonimo il prossimo 2 giugno su etichetta Frontiers Music Srl
.
Il disco è composto da canzoni scritte da Karlsson durante la scorsa estate ed è stato mixato da Simone Mularoni
. l'artwork è invece stato curato da Stan W. Decker
.
Magnus Karlsson ha scritto precedentemente:
When I wrote this record, having Ronnie singing, I had no limits in mind with the lyrics. Ronnie could sing everything and I am also very proud of the songs.
Ronnie Romero ha scritto precedentemente:
I am used to working with LORDS OF BLACK in a certain straight style, but this record was very different and it was very exciting for me.
Mike Terrana ha scritto precedentemente:
Overall, I think it is one of the coolest and grooviest records I've ever done
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. End Of The Road
02. Ferryman
03. Fool You All
04. Still Standing Up
05. Cry Wolf
06. One Heart
07. Darkest Hour
08. How The Story Ends
09. Enter Your Dream
10. Eyes On The Sky
11. Eternal Night
12. Welcome To My Show