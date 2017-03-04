Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Shores Of Null, i dettagli del nuovo album "Black Drapes For Tomorrow"

Immagine I romani SHORES OF NULL hanno annunciato la pubblicazione del loro nuovo album, che si intitolerà "Black Drapes For Tomorrow".

Il disco è stato registrato, mixato e masterizzato da Marco Mastrobuono presso i Kick Recording Studio e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 14 aprile su etichetta Candlelight Records con la seguente tracklist:

01. Tributary Waters
02. Donau
03. Tide Against Us
04. House Of Cries
05. Black Drapes For Tomorrow
06. The Enemy Within
07. Carry On, My Tiny Hope
08. We Ain't Ashes
09. A Thousand Storms
10. The Kolyma Route
11. Death Of A River


Pubblicata il: 04 aprile 2017
