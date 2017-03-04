Dopo cinque anni i DIRGE WITHIN
hanno annunciato di essersi riuniti, ponendo di conseguenza fine alla vita dei THE BLOODLINE
.
Ecco la formazione del gruppo:Jeremy "Jerms" Genske - Vocals
Shaun Glass - Guitar
Frankie Harchut - Drums
Mike Sylvester - Bass
Chuck Wepfer - Lead Guitar
Jeremy "Jerms" Genske ha scritto precedentemente:
After five years of not speaking, Shaun and I decided it might be cool to meet up and talk — just to make sure we could be in the same room without throwing punches! We had a couple drinks, talked about old tours, and hashed out our previous issues. I acknowledged my role in the split from DIRGE WITHIN, as did he. Eventually, the idea came up about a revival of DIRGE WITHIN, even if it was just to jam the old tunes for fun. We all met up at the rehearsal studio in Chicago a few weeks later, and once we started playing, it almost seemed like there was never a break. Almost. Some spots sounded even better than the first time around, while others needed some polish. What was certain is that there was definitely a buzz in the room. A full-blown rebirth? Only time will tell how far we'll go, but Goddamn, it feels good to play the tunes again!
Shaun Glass ha scritto precedentemente:
Yes it's true — Jerms and the guys are all back in the saddle! Chuck, Frankie, Mike and I are throwing it down hard as nails, and Jerms sounds fantastic! After just a few jams of our previously material, everything has been slamming. Strangely enough, it feels like we've never stopped. The past has been put behind us, and we're hopeful for the future. Stand by, as we're looking to level some stages very soon!