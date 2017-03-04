Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Running Death, la tracklist del nuovo album "Dressage"

Il nuovo full-length album della thrash metal band tedesca Running Death è stato intitolato "Dressage" e sarà pubblicato a maggio da Punishment 18 Records. Di seguito la tracklist definitiva.

Il disco è stato registrato presso i Grotesque Studios (Hell Patröl, Cynicism, Bloodline) sotto la supervisione di Bastian Moser.

01. Courageous Minds
02. Dressage
03. Delusive Silence
04. Heroes Of The Hour
05. Duty of Beauty
06. Numbers
07. Beneath the Surface
08. Anthem of Madness (instrumental)
09. Safety Second
10. Refuse to Kill


- Running Death -
www.facebook.com/runningdeath
- Punishment 18 Records -
www.punishment18records.com
Pubblicata il: 04 aprile 2017
Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
