Black Star Riders, si separano dal batterista

I BLACK STAR RIDERS hanno annunciato di essersi separati in termini amichevoli dal batterista Jimmy DeGrasso.

La band non ha ancora annunciato un sostituto.
Jimmy's such a world-class, amazing drummer that he's going to sound great in any situation.

I just know, for all of us, we love to play.

I love meeting the guys who are involved in other stuff. There's no way that his participating in that is going to interfere with BLACK STAR RIDERS.

I think all the RATT guys are still trying to figure out what they're going to do anyway.

It's a great opportunity for Jimmy, and any time I talk to him about it, he just kind of laughs about the whole thing because it's crazy that he would be at this point in his life and his phone would be ringing all the time from all types of people that want to have him come and play.

So I'm happy for him and it's got to be a lot of fun.



Pubblicata il: 31 marzo 2017
