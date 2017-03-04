I Labyrinth
hanno recentemente pubblicato il video di "Someone Says
", brano tratto dall’ultimo album "Architecture of a God
" in uscita il 21 aprile
via Frontiers Music
.
La band si esibirà in due date previste in giugno:03/06/2017 Labyrinth
+ guest 07/06/2017 Rhapsody
+ Epica
+ Labyrinth
Di seguito il video e la tracklist.
La tracklist:1. Bullets
2. Still Alive
3. Take On My Legacy
4. A New Dream
5. Someone Says
6. Random Logic
7. Architecture of a God
8. Children
9. Those Days
10. We Belong To Yesterday
11. Stardust and Ashes
12. Diamond