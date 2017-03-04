Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Labyrinth, guarda il video di "Someone Says"

I Labyrinth hanno recentemente pubblicato il video di "Someone Says", brano tratto dall’ultimo album "Architecture of a God" in uscita il 21 aprile via Frontiers Music.
La band si esibirà in due date previste in giugno:
03/06/2017 Labyrinth + guest
07/06/2017 Rhapsody + Epica + Labyrinth

Di seguito il video e la tracklist.



La tracklist:
1. Bullets
2. Still Alive
3. Take On My Legacy
4. A New Dream
5. Someone Says
6. Random Logic
7. Architecture of a God
8. Children
9. Those Days
10. We Belong To Yesterday
11. Stardust and Ashes
12. Diamond

Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Avatar Inserito il 29 marzo 2017 alle 08:43

Ah, gli inutili video della Frontiers....
Pezzo carino, molto orecchiabile, suonato da Dio, specie J-Mac alla batteria e Tiranti alla voce (emulo di Ray Alder dei tempi d'oro).
Come da copione si perde un po' nella parte degli assoli.
Altro appunto finale... ANCORA CON IL FADE-OUT IN...
Avatar Inserito il 28 marzo 2017 alle 21:21

Gli Europe facevano grossomodo questa roba 30 anni fa.
Drummer comunque davvero una spanna sopra tutti.

Leggi la discussione completa

Pubblicata il: 28 marzo 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandra Dalmari
