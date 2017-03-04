Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Papa Roach, i dettagli del nuovo album "Crooked Teeth"

Immagine Il nuovo album dei PAPA ROACH si intitolerà "Crooked Teeth" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 19 maggio su etichetta Eleven Seven Music.

Ecco le tracklist dei vari formati dell'opera:

Standard Edition
01. Break The Fall
02. Crooked Teeth
03. My Medication
04. Born For Greatness
05. American Dreams
06. Periscope (feat. Skylar Grey)
07. Help
08. Sunrise Trailer Park (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)
09. Traumatic
10. None Of The Above
Deluxe Edition
Disco 1
01. Break The Fall
02. Crooked Teeth
03. My Medication
04. Born For Greatness
05. American Dreams
06. Periscope (feat. Skylar Grey)
07. Help
08. Sunrise Trailer Park (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)
09. Traumatic
10. None Of The Above
11. Richochet (bonus)
12. Nothing (bonus)
13. Bleeding Through (bonus)
Disco 2
01. Intro (Live at Fillmore Detroit)
02. Face Everything And Rise (live at Fillmore Detroit)
03. Getting Away With Murder (live at Fillmore Detroit)
04. Between Angels And Insects (live at Fillmore Detroit)
05. Where Did The Angels Go? (live at Fillmore Detroit)
06. Broken Home (live at Fillmore Detroit)
07. Burn (live at Fillmore Detroit)
08. Forever (live at Fillmore Detroit)
09. Scars (live at Fillmore Detroit)
10. Lifeline (live at Fillmore Detroit)
11. Infest (live at Fillmore Detroit)
12. Kick In The Teeth (live at Fillmore Detroit)
13. Broken As Me (live at Fillmore Detroit)
14. Still Swingin’ (live at Fillmore Detroit)
15. To Be Loved (live at Fillmore Detroit)
16. Last Resort (live at Fillmore Detroit)


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 24 marzo 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
