I BELPHEGOR
hanno iniziato a svelare i primi dettagli riguardanti il loro prossimo album.
Il disco si intitolerà "Totenritual
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 15 settembre su etichetta Nuclear Blast Records
.
It is the most brutally heavy offering we have consecrated thus far. The drums are precise and very technical with loads of breaks, fills and tempo changes. The bass is like a panzer tank. Also, the rhythm guitars are completed; utterly aggressive and obscure. You don't hear guitars like that anywhere with such a massively low tuning.
I'm really proud of all we have tracked so far and created for the new audial hellspawn. An honor — this horror!!