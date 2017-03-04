Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Belphegor, i primi dettagli del nuovo album "Totenritual"

I BELPHEGOR hanno iniziato a svelare i primi dettagli riguardanti il loro prossimo album.

Il disco si intitolerà "Totenritual" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 15 settembre su etichetta Nuclear Blast Records.
It is the most brutally heavy offering we have consecrated thus far. The drums are precise and very technical with loads of breaks, fills and tempo changes. The bass is like a panzer tank. Also, the rhythm guitars are completed; utterly aggressive and obscure. You don't hear guitars like that anywhere with such a massively low tuning.

I'm really proud of all we have tracked so far and created for the new audial hellspawn. An honor — this horror!!






Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 24 marzo 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Nachtblut
Antik
6.99 € / CD (Digipak, Ristampa)
Copertina
Iron Maiden
Live after death
24.99 € / 2-LP (Picture, Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
V.A.
Gothic Compilation Vol.57
10.99 € / 2-CD
Copertina
Urban Classics
Basic Scarf
14.99 € / Sciarpa/Foulard (viola, 100% poliacrilico)
Ultime notizie
04 marzo 2017
24 marzo 2017
24 marzo 2017
24 marzo 2017
24 marzo 2017
24 marzo 2017
24 marzo 2017
24 marzo 2017
24 marzo 2017
24 marzo 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading