Wednesday 13, guarda il video di "What The Night Brings"

Tramite il player sottostante potete vedere il video di "What The Night Brings", primo singolo estratto dal nuovo album “Condolences”, in uscita il prossimo 2 giugno via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.
L’album è stato prodotto e mixato da Chris "Zeuss" Harris, (Hatebreed, Rob Zombie), mentre l’artwork è opera di Travis Smith, (Opeth, Katatonia, Nevermore).



La tracklist:

"Last Rites"
"What The Night Brings"
"Cadaverous"
"Blood Sick"
"Good Riddance"
"You Breathe, I Kill"
"Omen Amen"
"Cruel To You"
"Eulogy XIII"
"Prey For Me"
"Lonesome Road To Hell"
"Condolences"
"Death Infinity"

Pubblicata il: 24 marzo 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandra Dalmari
