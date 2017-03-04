Tramite il player sottostante potete vedere il video di "What The Night Brings",
primo singolo estratto dal nuovo album “Condolences”
, in uscita il prossimo 2 giugno
via Nuclear Blast Entertainment
.
L’album è stato prodotto e mixato da Chris "Zeuss" Harris
, (Hatebreed, Rob Zombie
), mentre l’artwork è opera di Travis Smith
, (Opeth, Katatonia, Nevermore
).
La tracklist:"Last Rites"
"What The Night Brings"
"Cadaverous"
"Blood Sick"
"Good Riddance"
"You Breathe, I Kill"
"Omen Amen"
"Cruel To You"
"Eulogy XIII"
"Prey For Me"
"Lonesome Road To Hell"
"Condolences"
"Death Infinity"