Domani uscirà il nuovo album di Steve Hackett
(ex-Genesis) “The Night Siren”
, via InsideOut Music
.
L’artista, nel mezzo dell’ennesima tournée, ha deciso di registrare le prove della sua band intenta a suonare l’inedito “El Niño”
. Il clip è visualizzabile nel player sottostante:
Questi i dettagli della release:1) Behind The Smoke
2) Martian Sea
3) Fifty Miles from the North Pole
4) El Niño
5) Other Side of the Wall
6) Anything But Love
7) Inca Terra
8) In Another Life
9) In The Skeleton Gallery
10) West to East
11) The Gift