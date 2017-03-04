Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Heiress, i dettagli del nuovo album "Restless Aim"

Immagine Gli HEIRESS, la band composta dagli ex-membri degli HIMSA, pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "Restless Aim" il prossimo 21 aprile su etichetta The Mylene Sheath con la seguente tracklist:

Digitale:
01 Restless Aim
02 Old Smoke
03 Distant Hold
04 Last Nail
05 Botch vs Trial
06 Lashings
07 Skinning
CD:
01 Restless Aim
02 Old Smoke
03 Distant Hold
04 Last Nail
05 Botch vs Trial
06 Communionist
07 Husk Worship
08 Naysayer
09 Just Throats
10 Kodiak
11 Tyrant Sin
12 Death And Junes
13 Tomb It May Concern
14 Suffocate On Command
15 * [Bonus Track]

A questo indirizzo potete ascoltare in streaming la title-track.


Immagine

23 marzo 2017
