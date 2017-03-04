Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Adrenaline Mob, i dettagli del nuovo album "We The People"

Immagine Il terzo album in studio degli ADRENALINE MOB si intitolerà "We The People" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 2 giugno su etichetta Century Media Records.

Il disco segna il debutto in studio del batterista Jordan Cannata e del bassista David Zablidowsky.

L'opera avrà la seguente tracklist:

King Of The Ring
We The People
The Killer's Inside
Bleeding Hands
Chasing Dragons
Til The Head Explodes
What You're Made Of
Raise 'Em Up
Ignorance & Greed
Blind Leading The Blind
Violent State Of Mind
Lords Of Thunder
Rebel Yell
LP bonus tracks:
Devil Went Down To Georgia
Snortin' Whiskey
Tie Your Mother Down


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 23 marzo 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
