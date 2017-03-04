Il terzo album in studio degli ADRENALINE MOB
si intitolerà "We The People
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 2 giugno su etichetta Century Media Records
.
Il disco segna il debutto in studio del batterista Jordan Cannata
e del bassista David Zablidowsky
.
L'opera avrà la seguente tracklist:King Of The Ring
We The People
The Killer's Inside
Bleeding Hands
Chasing Dragons
Til The Head Explodes
What You're Made Of
Raise 'Em Up
Ignorance & Greed
Blind Leading The Blind
Violent State Of Mind
Lords Of Thunder
Rebel Yell
LP bonus tracks:
Devil Went Down To Georgia
Snortin' Whiskey
Tie Your Mother Down