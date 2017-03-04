Manca poco all’uscita dell’ultimo e attesissimo album dei Deep Purple
! “inFinite
” sarà pubblicato il 7 aprile 2017 su earMUSIC
. Nell’attesa la band inglese è lieta di presentare una breve video intervista YES/NO:
I Deep Purple hanno recentemente annunciato il “Long Goodbye Tour” che porterà il loro leggendario spettacolo ancora una volta in tutto il mondo, con tre tappe previste anche in Italia nel mese di giugno: il 22 giugno a ROMA
(Palalottomatica), il 26 giugno a BOLOGNA
(Unipol Arena) e il 27 giugno a MILANO
(Mediolanum Forum).
1. Time For Bedlam
2. Hip Boots
3. All I Got Is You
4. One Night In Vegas
5. Get Me Outta Here
6. The Surprising
7. Johnny’s Band
8. On Top Of The World
9. Birds Of Prey
10. Roadhouse Blues