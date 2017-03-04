Il nuovo album dei VALLENFYRE
si intitolerà "Fear Those Who Fear Him
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 2 giugno su etichetta Century Media Records
.
Il disco è stato registrato dalla seguente formazione:Gregor Mackintosh (voce e chitarra)
Hamish Glencross (chitarra e basso)
Waltteri Väyrynen (batteria)
L'opera è stata prodotta da Kurt Ballou
presso i GodCity Studio
e masterizzata da Brad Boatright
agli Audiosiege Mastering
, mentre l'artwork è stato creato da Hal Rotter
.
Most bands refine their sound over the first two or three albums. Becoming more technically adept and honing their craft. VALLENFYRE have done almost exactly the opposite. We have devolved, made things simpler and crush most of the melody under swathes of rotting noise. From 'A Fragile King' to 'Splinters' and now to 'Fear Those Who Fear Him', we have become more savage, more raw and less compromising!
Eccone la tracklist:1. Born To Decay (01:48)
2. Messiah (02:00)
3. Degeneration (03:10)
4. An Apathetic Grave (05:54)
5. Nihilist (01:56)
6. Amongst The Filth (03:26)
7. Kill All Your Masters (02:09)
8. The Merciless Tide (05:15)
9. Dead World Breathes (00:40)
10. Soldier Of Christ (03:12)
11. Cursed From The Womb (06:41)
12. Temple Of Rats (02:49)