Nad Sylvan, i dettagli del nuovo album "The Bride Said No"

Immagine
NAD SYLVAN - Il nuovo album 'The Bride Said No'


Nad Sylvan, il cantante di Steve Hackett e Agents Of Mercy, ha appena annunciato la pubblicazione del suo nuovo album solista 'The Bride Said No' in uscita il 26 maggio 2017 su Inside Out Music. L'album sarà disponibile in digipak CD, 2LP + CD e in digitale. L'album vede la partecipazione di numerosi artisti quali Roine Stolt, Steve Hackett, Guthrie Govan, Tony Levin, Jonas Reingold, Nick D'Virgilio, Doane Perry e molti altri. Disponibile artwork e tracklist:

1. Bridesmaids
2. The Quartermaster
3. When The Music Dies
4. The White Crown
5. What Have You Done
6. Crime Of Passion
7. A French Kiss In An Italian Café
8. The Bride Said No

Nad comments: "Last year, I was lucky to find a gap from all the hectic touring with Steve Hackett so that I could write and record a new album, all done in only six months. The music came very easily for me this time, which gives the album a slightly more coherent feel than that of my previous releases. Surrounded by top notch musicians, the delivery is more than one could ask for. They truly put their heart and soul into every single note sung and played. And so the Vampirate's journey continues into modern times..
Hope you will enjoy this one as much as I did creating it!"

Nad Sylvan Online:
https://www.facebook.com/Nadsylvanartist
http://www.nadsylvan.com/
https://twitter.com/SylvanOfficial

INSIDEOUTMUSIC online:
www.insideoutmusic.com
www.youtube.com/InsideOutMusicTV
www.facebook.com/InsideOutMusic


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 17 marzo 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
