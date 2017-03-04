Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Carach Angren, i dettagli del nuovo album "Dance And Laugh Amongst The Rotten"

Immagine I black metallers olandesi CARACH ANGREN pubblicheranno il nuovo album "Dance And Laugh Amongst The Rotten" il prossimo 16 giugno su etichetta Season Of Mist.

L'artwork del disco è stato curato da Costin Chioreanu.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera e, a seguire, lo streaming di "Song For The Dead":

01. Opening (2:17)
02. Charlie (4:10)
03. Bloodqueen (4:55)
04. Charles Francis Coghlan (6:07)
05. Song For The Dead (4:16)
06. In De Naam Van De Duivel (6:29)
07. Pitch Black Box (3:17)
08. The Possession Process (4:27)
09. Three Times Thunder Strikes (5:19)





Immagine

