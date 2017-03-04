I black metallers olandesi CARACH ANGREN
pubblicheranno il nuovo album "Dance And Laugh Amongst The Rotten
" il prossimo 16 giugno su etichetta Season Of Mist
.
L'artwork del disco è stato curato da Costin Chioreanu
.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera e, a seguire, lo streaming di "Song For The Dead
":01. Opening (2:17)
02. Charlie (4:10)
03. Bloodqueen (4:55)
04. Charles Francis Coghlan (6:07)
05. Song For The Dead (4:16)
06. In De Naam Van De Duivel (6:29)
07. Pitch Black Box (3:17)
08. The Possession Process (4:27)
09. Three Times Thunder Strikes (5:19)