Killswitch Engage, nuovo progetto per il cantante Jesse Leach

Il front-man dei KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Jesse Leach ha dato vita a un nuovo progetto hardcore punk.

Al momento non sono noti altri dettagli riguardanti la band, se non che si ispira a MINOR THREAT, 7 SECONDS, DISCHARGE e BLACK FLAG.
These four albums — MINOR THREAT's 'Minor Threat', 7 SECONDS' 'Walk Together, Rock Together', BLACK FLAG's 'Damaged' and DISCHARGE's 'Hear Nothing See Nothing Say Nothing' — serve as inspiration for a jam session today with three killer humans! Don't tell anyone, but I've put together a punk hardcore band/project for fun and today is our first jam session here in New York! To say I'm excited is a vast understatement!

This is a side project and it is being done for the pure enjoyment of playing. It is also a necessary outlet for a singing/yelling style and lyrics I can't fit into any other band or project I've ever done. My 15-year-old self is quite proud of me! GO!!
Pubblicata il: 17 marzo 2017
Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
