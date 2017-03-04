Il front-man dei KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Jesse Leach
ha dato vita a un nuovo progetto hardcore punk.
Al momento non sono noti altri dettagli riguardanti la band, se non che si ispira a MINOR THREAT
, 7 SECONDS
, DISCHARGE
e BLACK FLAG
.
These four albums — MINOR THREAT's 'Minor Threat', 7 SECONDS' 'Walk Together, Rock Together', BLACK FLAG's 'Damaged' and DISCHARGE's 'Hear Nothing See Nothing Say Nothing' — serve as inspiration for a jam session today with three killer humans! Don't tell anyone, but I've put together a punk hardcore band/project for fun and today is our first jam session here in New York! To say I'm excited is a vast understatement!
This is a side project and it is being done for the pure enjoyment of playing. It is also a necessary outlet for a singing/yelling style and lyrics I can't fit into any other band or project I've ever done. My 15-year-old self is quite proud of me! GO!!