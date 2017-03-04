Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Downfall, il nuovo album "Punishment For The Infidels" disponibile ora

Immagine
DOWNFALL: IL NUOVO ALBUM "PUNISHMENT FOR THE INFIDELS" DISPONIBILE ORA!


"Punishment For The Infidels" il nuovo album della thrash metal band Downfall è disponibile da ora via Memorial Records! Mix e mastering di Adriano Quaranta (Sawthis) agli Under Room Studios, il nuovo album è il giusto equilibrio tra vecchia e nuova generazione thrash metal music, influenzato dal death metal e dal punk/hardcore.

Guarda il video di "Pleasure For Murder" cliccando qui.

01 The Torture
02 Pleasure For Murder
03 Corrupted In Black
04 God's Hand
05 Slaughterism
06 Misanthropic Solution
07 Feeding The Beast
08 Abyss
09 Last Prophecy
10 Mass Homicide
11 Machination Of Revolution

Acquista la tua copia ora:
ITUNES | AMAZON

Ascoltalo in streaming:
SPOTIFY | DEEZER


Pubblicata il: 17 marzo 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa PR Lodge

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
