DOWNFALL: IL NUOVO ALBUM "PUNISHMENT FOR THE INFIDELS" DISPONIBILE ORA!
"Punishment For The Infidels
" il nuovo album della thrash metal band Downfall
è disponibile da ora via Memorial Records
! Mix e mastering di Adriano Quaranta
(Sawthis) agli Under Room Studios
, il nuovo album è il giusto equilibrio tra vecchia e nuova generazione thrash metal music, influenzato dal death metal e dal punk/hardcore.
Guarda il video di "Pleasure For Murder
"
.01 The Torture
02 Pleasure For Murder
03 Corrupted In Black
04 God's Hand
05 Slaughterism
06 Misanthropic Solution
07 Feeding The Beast
08 Abyss
09 Last Prophecy
10 Mass Homicide
11 Machination Of Revolution
