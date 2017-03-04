DOWNFALL: ASCOLTA IL NUOVO ALBUM "PUNISHMENT FOR THE INFIDELS" IN ESCLUSIVA SU METAL.IT!
"PUNISHMENT FOR THE INFIDELS
" DISPONIBILE DAL 17 MARZO VIA MEMORIAL RECORDS
- PRE-ORDER DISPONIBILE ORA
La old school thrash/death band Downfall
ha reso disponibile oggi in esclusiva streaming su Metal.it
il nuovo album "Punishment For The Infidels
", che verrà pubblicato il 17 marzo in versione fisica e digitale via Memorial Records.
.
Mix e mastering a cura di Adriano Quaranta (Sawthis) presso gli Under Room Studios, il nuovo album è il giusto compromesso tra vecchia e nuova generazione thrash metal, con influenze death e quella vena punk/hardcore che ha caratterizzato il precedente lavoro in studio "Globalized Anger
". La band a proposito di "Punishment For The Infidels: "Il disco vuole essere un manifesto di rabbia, violenza e frustrazione, scaturite dalla volontà di non sottomettersi ad una società che ha come unico scopo l'omologazione, l'annientamento del singolo individuo
".
Ascolta "Punishment For The Infidels
" nella homepage di Metal.it
!01 The Torture
02 Pleasure For Murder
03 Corrupted In Black
04 God's Hand
05 Slaughterism
06 Misanthropic Solution
07 Feeding The Beast
08 Abyss
09 Last Prophecy
10 Mass Homicide
