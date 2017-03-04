Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Downfall, ascolta il nuovo "Punishment for the Infidels" in esclusiva su Metal.it!

DOWNFALL: ASCOLTA IL NUOVO ALBUM "PUNISHMENT FOR THE INFIDELS" IN ESCLUSIVA SU METAL.IT!

Immagine


"PUNISHMENT FOR THE INFIDELS" DISPONIBILE DAL 17 MARZO VIA MEMORIAL RECORDS - PRE-ORDER DISPONIBILE ORA

La old school thrash/death band Downfall ha reso disponibile oggi in esclusiva streaming su Metal.it il nuovo album "Punishment For The Infidels", che verrà pubblicato il 17 marzo in versione fisica e digitale via Memorial Records.
Oggi la band ha reso disponibile in streaming il nuovo album, in esclusiva su Metal.it.

Mix e mastering a cura di Adriano Quaranta (Sawthis) presso gli Under Room Studios, il nuovo album è il giusto compromesso tra vecchia e nuova generazione thrash metal, con influenze death e quella vena punk/hardcore che ha caratterizzato il precedente lavoro in studio "Globalized Anger". La band a proposito di "Punishment For The Infidels: "Il disco vuole essere un manifesto di rabbia, violenza e frustrazione, scaturite dalla volontà di non sottomettersi ad una società che ha come unico scopo l'omologazione, l'annientamento del singolo individuo".

Ascolta "Punishment For The Infidels" nella homepage di Metal.it!

01 The Torture
02 Pleasure For Murder
03 Corrupted In Black
04 God's Hand
05 Slaughterism
06 Misanthropic Solution
07 Feeding The Beast
08 Abyss
09 Last Prophecy
10 Mass Homicide
11 Machination Of Revolution

Immagine


FACEBOOK | REVERBNATION



Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 15 marzo 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
9mm
Dem Teufel ein Gebet
9.99 € / CD (Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Aeon
Aeons black
12.99 € / CD
Copertina
Threshold
Subsurface
15.99 € / CD (Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Tattoos 1 - Best Of Artists
29.95 € / Copertina rigida (Copertina Rigida)
Ultime notizie
15 marzo 2017
14 marzo 2017
04 marzo 2017
15 marzo 2017
15 marzo 2017
15 marzo 2017
15 marzo 2017
15 marzo 2017
15 marzo 2017
15 marzo 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading