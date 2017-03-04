Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Kreyskull, terzo album con "The Bird Of Bad Weather"

KREYSKULL - ‘The Bird Of Bad Weather

La Sliptrick Records ha annunciato da poco ilt terzo album dei Kreyskull che sarà intitolato "The Bird Of Bad Weather", terzo disco per la band psychedelic doom.

Track Listing:
01. Cosmic Scavenger | 02. Lord Of The Zorg | 03. Flying God Machine | 04. Return Of The Witch | 05. The All-Seeing Watchers | 06. Chemical Wizard | 07. 7th Chamber | 08. Spirit Train | 09. Planet Zorg

Kreyskull are:
Kari A. Kilgast – Vocals | Saku Hakuli – Guitar | Timo “Dee” Karvonen – Drums | Pasi Hakuli – Bass

Guest appearances:
Sanna Pekonen – Vocals | Jyri Vanhala – Saxophone | Juuso Elminen – Keyboards | Pinja Lintonen – Violin

https://www.facebook.com/kreyskull

Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 15 marzo 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Threshold
Critical mass
15.99 € / CD (Riedizione, Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Knorkator
Es werde nicht
12.99 € / CD
Copertina
Spiral
Bone Finger
15.99 € / T-Shirt (nero, 100% cotone)
Copertina
Ultime notizie
15 marzo 2017
14 marzo 2017
04 marzo 2017
15 marzo 2017
15 marzo 2017
15 marzo 2017
15 marzo 2017
15 marzo 2017
15 marzo 2017
15 marzo 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading