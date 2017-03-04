KREYSKULL
- ‘The Bird Of Bad Weather
’
La Sliptrick Records ha annunciato da poco ilt terzo album dei Kreyskull che sarà intitolato "The Bird Of Bad Weather", terzo disco per la band psychedelic doom.
Track Listing:01. Cosmic Scavenger | 02. Lord Of The Zorg | 03. Flying God Machine | 04. Return Of The Witch | 05. The All-Seeing Watchers | 06. Chemical Wizard | 07. 7th Chamber | 08. Spirit Train | 09. Planet Zorg
Kreyskull are: Kari A. Kilgast – Vocals | Saku Hakuli – Guitar | Timo “Dee” Karvonen – Drums | Pasi Hakuli – Bass
Guest appearances: Sanna Pekonen – Vocals | Jyri Vanhala – Saxophone | Juuso Elminen – Keyboards | Pinja Lintonen – Violinhttps://www.facebook.com/kreyskull