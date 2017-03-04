Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Hail Of Bullets, la band si scioglie

Con il seguente post sul proprio profilo ufficiale Facebook, gli HAIL OF BULLETS hanno annunciato il proprio scioglimento.
With sadness in our hearts, we hereby inform you that we have decided to pull the plug on HAIL OF BULLETS. The patient had been suffering from illness for a few years already. We thought we had cut out the disease a few years ago, but apparently the tumor was more widespread than we had expected. There are no immediate plans to resurrect the corpse...

Personal messages/questions about this situation will not be answered. This is it, and both you and us will have to deal with that...



Pubblicata il: 14 marzo 2017
