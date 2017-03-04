Con il seguente post sul proprio profilo ufficiale Facebook, gli HAIL OF BULLETS
hanno annunciato il proprio scioglimento.
With sadness in our hearts, we hereby inform you that we have decided to pull the plug on HAIL OF BULLETS. The patient had been suffering from illness for a few years already. We thought we had cut out the disease a few years ago, but apparently the tumor was more widespread than we had expected. There are no immediate plans to resurrect the corpse...
Personal messages/questions about this situation will not be answered. This is it, and both you and us will have to deal with that...