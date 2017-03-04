Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Cyhra, nuova band con ex-membri di Amaranthe e In Flames

L'ex-cantante degli AMARANHE Jake E. e l'ex-chitarrista e l'ex-bassista degli IN FLAMES Jesper Stromblad e Peter Iwers hanno creato una nuova band denominata CYHRA.

Il gruppo è completato dal batterista Alex Landenburg (LUCA TURILLI'S RHAPSODY).

La band sta registrando il proprio album di debutto, previsto nel corso dell'autunno su etichetta Spinefarm/Universal.
The vast experience all four of us have gathered during our times in previous bands creates the perfect background for unlimited inspiration and a result of highly mastered musical craftsmanship. The songs; as hard as it is right now to put a description on them, they are a mix of all that... yet something completely new!



Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 14 marzo 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Hammerfall
Gates of Dalhalla
24.99 € / DVD & 2-CD (DigiBook, Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Porcupine Tree
Octane twisted
17.99 € / 2-CD
Copertina
Project Pitchfork
Black
16.99 € / CD
Copertina
Ultime notizie
14 marzo 2017
04 marzo 2017
14 marzo 2017
14 marzo 2017
14 marzo 2017
14 marzo 2017
14 marzo 2017
14 marzo 2017
14 marzo 2017
14 marzo 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading