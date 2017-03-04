L'ex-cantante degli AMARANHE Jake E.
e l'ex-chitarrista e l'ex-bassista degli IN FLAMES Jesper Stromblad
e Peter Iwers
hanno creato una nuova band denominata CYHRA
.
Il gruppo è completato dal batterista Alex Landenburg
(LUCA TURILLI'S RHAPSODY
).
La band sta registrando il proprio album di debutto, previsto nel corso dell'autunno su etichetta Spinefarm/Universal
.
The vast experience all four of us have gathered during our times in previous bands creates the perfect background for unlimited inspiration and a result of highly mastered musical craftsmanship. The songs; as hard as it is right now to put a description on them, they are a mix of all that... yet something completely new!