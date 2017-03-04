Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Y&T, scomparso il chitarrista fondatore Joey Alves

Il chitarrista e membro fondatore degli Y&T Joey Alves è mancato durante lo scorso week-end all'età di 63 anni a causa di una grave colite ulcerosa e alle complicazioni della malattia.
It's with great sadness that I write this today. Y&T's original rhythm guitarist, Joey Alves, passed away at 7:10 this morning. He suffered from ulcerative colitis and other complications that led to his passing.

Joey was one of the finest rock rhythm guitarists, and I'll always remember playing next to him chunking out those monster chords with his classic red double cutaway '59 Les Paul Jr.

As Ronnie Montrose once said about Joey, 'There are rhythm players, then there's Joey. A class of his own.....'

He was a fun guy who always played with attitude and conviction, and was responsible for writing some memorable riffs for Y&T over the years. His friendship and presence will be missed.

This is a great loss for all the Y&T family and faithful. He now joins Phil and Leonard in rock and roll heaven.



R.I.P. Joey

