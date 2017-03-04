Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Core 10, nuova band per l'ex-batterista dei Korn

L'ex-batterista dei KORN David Silveria si è aggregato a un nuovo progetto musicale denominato CORE 10, raggiungendo così Duncan Nisbet, Sean Lenhoff, Chris Dorame e Joe Taback.
Well, it's trying to create your own sound, something original. Duncan had CORE 10 going for a little bit before I got involved. I left the previous band I was in, and he was, like, 'Sean, do you wanna come in and try this? Let's see how it works. Let's try and do a metal/punk rock fusion thing with two singers.' He's very much a high-end, I'm very much a lower-end power singer. And it just ended up blending really well, and it's done nothing but grow from that point.


I CORE 10 sono:

Duncan Nisbet - Vocals/Guitar
Sean Lenhoff - Vocals
Chris Dorame - Bass
Joe Taback - Guitar
David Silveria - Drums


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 14 marzo 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Threshold
Critical mass
15.99 € / CD (Riedizione, Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Manowar
The lord of steel
43.99 € / 2-LP (Picture, Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
9mm
Volle Kraft voraus
15.99 € / CD (Digipak, Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Ultime notizie
14 marzo 2017
04 marzo 2017
14 marzo 2017
14 marzo 2017
14 marzo 2017
14 marzo 2017
14 marzo 2017
14 marzo 2017
14 marzo 2017
14 marzo 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading