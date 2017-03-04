L'ex-batterista dei KORN David Silveria
si è aggregato a un nuovo progetto musicale denominato CORE 10
, raggiungendo così Duncan Nisbet
, Sean Lenhoff
, Chris Dorame
e Joe Taback
.
Well, it's trying to create your own sound, something original. Duncan had CORE 10 going for a little bit before I got involved. I left the previous band I was in, and he was, like, 'Sean, do you wanna come in and try this? Let's see how it works. Let's try and do a metal/punk rock fusion thing with two singers.' He's very much a high-end, I'm very much a lower-end power singer. And it just ended up blending really well, and it's done nothing but grow from that point.
I CORE 10
sono:Duncan Nisbet - Vocals/Guitar
Sean Lenhoff - Vocals
Chris Dorame - Bass
Joe Taback - Guitar
David Silveria - Drums