Quiet Riot, posticipata l'uscita del nuovo album "Road Rage"

In seguito all'uscita del cantante Seann Nicols e al successivo ingresso di James Durbin, i QUIET RIOT hanno decisi di registrare nuovamente il loro prossimo album "Road Rage", già pronto per essere pubblicato il 21 aprile su etichetta Frontiers Music Srl.

La pubblicazione del disco è stata quindi spostata alla fine dell'estate per consentire al nuovo cantante di ri-registrare le parti vocali.
After careful consideration, with the support of Frontiers and understanding the appeals from QUIET RIOT fans to have our vocalist James Durbin represented on the new QUIET RIOT release, we have made the decision to move forward and have James replace all the vocals on 'Road Rage' with new lyrics and melodies for a summer 2017 release. Stay tuned!



14 marzo 2017
Notizia segnalata da
Matteo 'Teone' Comi
