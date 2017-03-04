After careful consideration, with the support of Frontiers and understanding the appeals from QUIET RIOT fans to have our vocalist James Durbin represented on the new QUIET RIOT release, we have made the decision to move forward and have James replace all the vocals on 'Road Rage' with new lyrics and melodies for a summer 2017 release. Stay tuned!

In seguito all'uscita del cantantee al successivo ingresso di, ihanno decisi di registrare nuovamente il loro prossimo album "", già pronto per essere pubblicato il 21 aprile su etichettaLa pubblicazione del disco è stata quindi spostata alla fine dell'estate per consentire al nuovo cantante di ri-registrare le parti vocali.