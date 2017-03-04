Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Viana: teaser del disco online, aperti i pre-ordini

Un video teaser del debut album omonimo di Viana, in uscita il 24 Marzo per Street Symphonies Records, è online:



È possibile pre-ordinare il CD sul sito dell'etichetta.

"Bad Signs" lyric video:



Track List:

1. Straight Between Our Hearts
2. Bad Signs
3. Feel Your Love Tonight
4. Night Of Fire
5. Follow The Dawn
6. A New Love
7. Living A Lie
8. Just To Sing
9. Open Road
10. That Place Is You

Line-up:
Stefano Viana, chitarra

Special Guests
Alessandro Del Vecchio, voce
Francesco Marras, chitarra
Anna Portalupi, basso
Alessandro Mori, batteria
Gabriele Gozzi, backing vocals
Pasquale India, tastiere

Web:
http://www.vianastefofficial.com
http://www.facebook.com/VianaStefofficial
http://twitter.com/Viana_Stef

Immagine

Pubblicata il: 13 marzo 2017
Fonte: www.atomicstuff.com

Notizia segnalata da
Atomic Stuff Promotion
