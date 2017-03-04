Un video teaser del debut album omonimo di Viana
, in uscita il 24 Marzo per Street Symphonies Records
, è online:
È possibile pre-ordinare il CD sul sito dell'etichetta
.
"Bad Signs" lyric video:
Track List:1. Straight Between Our Hearts
2. Bad Signs
3. Feel Your Love Tonight
4. Night Of Fire
5. Follow The Dawn
6. A New Love
7. Living A Lie
8. Just To Sing
9. Open Road
10. That Place Is You
Line-up:Stefano Viana, chitarra
Special GuestsAlessandro Del Vecchio, voce
Francesco Marras, chitarra
Anna Portalupi, basso
Alessandro Mori, batteria
Gabriele Gozzi, backing vocals
Pasquale India, tastiere
Web:http://www.vianastefofficial.comhttp://www.facebook.com/VianaStefofficialhttp://twitter.com/Viana_Stef