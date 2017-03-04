Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Phobia, i dettagli del nuovo album "Lifeless God"

Immagine Il sesto album dei PHOBIA si intitolerà "Lifeless God" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 2 giugno su etichetta Willowtip Records con la seguente tracklist:

1 Out From The Ashes
2 Escalate To Madness
3 Killed It
4 Corpse Slayer
5 Damaged
6 Fuck Power Violence
7 Intimidator
8 Devotion
9 Human Default = Suck At Life
10 Everythings Vicious
11 Coward To Hate
12 Party In Hell
13 Tramatized
14 Outlaw Punks
15 Death To Freedom
16 Last Out
17 Torment Inside
18 New 4th Reich
19 From Where It Came
20 Lifeless God

Nel player di seguito potete ascoltare il primo estratto, il brano "Damaged".





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 10 marzo 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
