Tramite un comunicato sul proprio sito web, gli inglesi BOLT THROWER
hanno omaggiato lo scomparso batterista Martin "Kiddie" Kearns
, deceduto nel settembre del 2015 a soli 38 anni.
Today would have been Kiddie's 40th birthday. It's a day of sadness, but also of great memories, and we hope you'll join us and raise a glass to an absent friend.
We take comfort in the knowledge that his bloodline, and legacy as a father, will live on through his sons Leon and Max, his legacy as a man lives on in the hearts and minds of everyone who had the honor and privilege to call him their friend, and his legacy as an amazing drummer will live on through his music.
But, sadly, due to various circumstances, Kiddie only ever got to release two albums with BOLT THROWER, despite being in the band for twenty years and playing hundreds of shows, and we owe his unswerving loyalty and drumming legacy so much more.
This is a debt we'll start to pay off soon...
Here's to you, Kiddie!