It is true, the 'Lucifer I' chapter is closed. LUCIFER has parted ways amicably with guitarist Gaz Jennings and drummer Andy Prestidge. It's been quite a miraculous ride.
The stars have aligned once again: Johanna [Sadonis] has teamed up with Nicke Andersson to work on the next album, 'Lucifer II'. Nicke, Johanna and Robin [Tiderbrink] will meet up in Sweden this month to record a few first songs that will hopefully see the light of day very soon. A little taste of what's to come. Nicke is also joining LUCIFER on drums. Stay tuned.