Lucifer, cambio di formazione

I tedeschi LUCIFER si sono separati dal chitarrista Gary "Gaz" Jennings e dal batterista Andrew Prestige e danno il benvenuto a Nicke Andersson (IMPERIAL STATE ELECTRIC, THE HELLACOPTERS, ENTOMBED).
It is true, the 'Lucifer I' chapter is closed. LUCIFER has parted ways amicably with guitarist Gaz Jennings and drummer Andy Prestidge. It's been quite a miraculous ride.

The stars have aligned once again: Johanna [Sadonis] has teamed up with Nicke Andersson to work on the next album, 'Lucifer II'. Nicke, Johanna and Robin [Tiderbrink] will meet up in Sweden this month to record a few first songs that will hopefully see the light of day very soon. A little taste of what's to come. Nicke is also joining LUCIFER on drums. Stay tuned.



Immagine

Pubblicata il: 09 marzo 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
