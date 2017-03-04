Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Hate, i dettagli del nuovo album "Tremendum"

Immagine Il nuovo album dei polacchi HATE si intitolerà "Tremendum" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 5 maggio su etichetta Napalm Records. La copertina del disco è stata realizzata da Daniel Rusilowicz.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera e, a seguire, il lyric video di "Asuric Being":

1 Asuric Being
2 Indestructible Pillar
3 Svarog’s Mountain
4 Numinosum
5 Fidelis Ad Mortem
6 Into Burning Gehenna
7 Sea of Rubble
8 Ghostforce
9 Walk Through Fire
10 Hearts of Steel (Bonus Track)
The lyric for 'Asuric Being' is inspired by Rudolf Steiner's philosophical concept of Asuras - Spirit of Darkness or spirit of self-hood (egoism). It has a lot of archaic references and a history that long pre-dates Christianity. A truly great concept that has become a big source of inspiration to me. As for the music, you may notice how much we have refined the formula since Crusade. Tremendum is a profound, organic and adventurous album. We are really proud of it!






Immagine

Pubblicata il: 09 marzo 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
